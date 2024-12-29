SEREMBAN, Dec 29 — The Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) has acknowledged delays in admitting some patients to wards at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) here last Friday and expressed regret for the situation.

Its director, Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, explained that the issue arose due to a fire in the hospital’s main substation switch room on the same day, causing a slight disruption in operations.

“In addition, there was a high number of patient arrivals at the Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) at that time, coupled with a lack of available beds in the wards.

“To reduce congestion, a discharge lounge with six beds and a holding bay with a capacity of 12 beds were set up as temporary transit wards to mitigate the impact of the delay,” she said in a statement today.

She added that previously outlined improvement measures would continue to be strengthened and activated in similar situations to address long waiting times in the future.

Dr Harlina said these measures include monitoring ETD shifts to ensure appropriate patient prioritisation, conducting step-down patient transfers to other hospitals when necessary, and rapidly mobilising additional staff to the ETD.

She also advised individuals with mild symptoms to seek treatment at Health Clinics, allowing the hospital’s ETD to focus on emergency cases and help reduce hospital congestion.

Dr Harlina reiterated that HTJ and the Health Ministry remain committed to ensuring the quality of patient care is not compromised.

Last Friday, local media reported extraordinary congestion at HTJ wards, sparking public concern. — Bernama