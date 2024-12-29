KUCHING, Dec 29 — The iconic Padungan white cat statue is dressed in traditional Chinese attire for the video shoot of the upcoming Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) music video, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng explains.

This came following comments on the social media regarding the statue’s attire for the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration in January next year where some called it ‘insensitive’ to have its attire changed shortly after Christmas.

Wee pointed out that it would have been inappropriate to feature the statue in its previous Christmas outfit for the music video, given the context of the upcoming CNY celebration.

“We assure the public that we are mindful of these seasonal transitions. Dressing the cat according to festive themes is part of our broader efforts to attract more visitors and enhance the city’s appeal.

“We welcome all feedback, especially constructive criticism, as it helps us improve,” he told reporters following the music video recording at MBKS Park here today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian highlighted that the music video, set to be released on Jan 2 next year, aims to showcase Sarawak’s unity and multicultural harmony.

He noted that it exemplifies the state’s unique cultural blend as Sarawak progresses towards its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“Many Sarawakians, as well as others across Malaysia, have witnessed the significant transformation of Sarawak over the past decade.

“The difference between 2014 and 2024 is remarkable. However, the next six years will be crucial as we continue on this transformative journey,” he stated.

Dr Sim emphasised the importance of unity, harmony, and peace in Sarawak, stressing that these values are essential to the state’s ongoing progress, particularly towards achieving its goals for PCDS 2030, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, as well as securing health and education autonomy in national development. — The Borneo Post