KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — Several villages in the Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah districts were hit by floods at noon today following heavy rain overnight.

Kuala Krai District Civil Defence officer, Capt Abd Fatah Abd Aziz, reported that the affected villages in Kuala Krai are Kampung Bedal, Kampung Chenulang, and Kampung Tanjung Kala.

“As of 1pm, water levels have risen between 1.5 to 2 metres in low-lying areas, disrupting main road access due to strong currents.

“We have deployed our personnel to monitor the flood-prone hotspots,” he told Bernama today, adding that temporary relief centres (PPS) are on standby and will be opened shortly if needed.

In Tanah Merah, district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah confirmed the onset of flooding today.

“We are fully prepared and have already surveyed the affected areas, including Kampung Batu Gajah,” he said.

A Bernama survey revealed that several villages in the district such as Kampung Batu Sembilan, Kampung Batang Merbau, and Kampung Lawang, have been impacted by the floods.

Low-lying roads in Kampung Kelewek, Kampung Bendang Nyior, and Kampung Batu Lapan have also been affected.

Water levels began rising at approximately 7 am today after heavy rain began at 7 pm last night.

Last Thursday, media reports cited the Department of Irrigation and Drainage forecasting the possibility of floods in nine districts across Kelantan within three days starting yesterday.

The department stated that the districts at risk include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai, and Jeli. — Bernama