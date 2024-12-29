SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — A water retention bund near Taman Seri Alam, Saujana Utama in Sungai Buloh broke this afternoon, causing floods in the area.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, however, said no casualties were reported.

He said the Saujana Utama Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) received a call about the incident at 5.15 pm.

“Following the report, five personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the water level in the affected area was measured at 30.5 centimetres.

“Evacuation efforts for the affected residents were immediately carried out in collaboration with the Saujana Utama PBS,” he said in a statement today.

He said the water has since receded but monitoring is ongoing. — Bernama