KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Most individuals arrested during Op Pedo on December 23 claimed they were unaware that possessing, storing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was a criminal offence.

According to a Bernama report, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay dismissed the excuse as unreasonable, saying there had been numerous public warnings about the issue, which is classified as a violent crime.

“Police will continue identifying individuals involved in these activities, including those possessing or promoting pornographic material,” he said after closing the 2024 Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Future Leaders Programme at Sultan Azlan Shah Dam in Ipoh today.

Ayob added, “Operations conducted jointly with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be intensified to track down the remaining suspects believed to be involved in CSAM cases.”

On December 23, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that 13 men were arrested separately across six states for allegedly possessing online CSAM.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 74, were apprehended at 18 premises in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor and Terengganu.

Ayob said the heinous acts are likely not limited to these six states and could involve perpetrators nationwide.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).