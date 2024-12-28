KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Two men robbed a jewellery store at a shopping mall in Banda Hilir in Melaka yesterday afternoon.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showed the masked men entering the ground-floor store, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

The footage, recorded around 3.29pm, captured one suspect brandishing a weapon hidden inside his jacket while demanding jewellery displayed on the counters.

The video also showed one suspect grabbing jewellery from behind the counter and jumping over it.

Two female employees were present at the time and appeared helpless as the suspects fled.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Melaka Tengah police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the case is under investigation.