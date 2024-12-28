JEMPOL, Dec 28 — Police are set to make more arrests in connection with the recent altercation between two groups of football supporters, at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that, to date, eight individuals, aged between 20 and 24, have been detained, following investigations based on identification and footage from viral videos.

“We are in the process of finalising the investigation, and we are actively tracking down additional individuals. We have clear recordings, and, Insya-Allah, we will proceed with further arrests. In cases where the images are unclear, we will reach out to the public for assistance,” he said.

“My directive is to apprehend everyone involved in this incident, including those who instigated the fight. Such an incident should never have occurred in our country,” he emphasised.

He made these comments while officiating the Passing-Out Parade for the Police Basic Training Programme (PLAK) for Male/Female Constables Series 1/2024, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

On Dec 21, police identified a viral video showing a violent altercation between two groups of football supporters, at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line.

The confrontation involved 20 to 30 individuals who acted aggressively, engaging in physical fights, throwing trash bins and kicking train doors, causing significant damage. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has since filed a police report regarding the incident.

In a separate development, Rusdi announced that additional security measures would be implemented around key areas, such as KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Dataran Merdeka, and other hotspots in the capital, to ensure safety during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

“Preparations were already in place ahead of the Christmas festivities.

“Given the anticipated crowds, we urge the public to adhere to all regulations, and we will bolster the presence of security personnel in these busy areas,” he said. — Bernama