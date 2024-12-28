KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for several areas in Sabah until Dec 30.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, identified the affected regions in Sabah are the interior (Tambunan), the west coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat.

Similar weather conditions are expected to impact Kelantan, with areas such as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai, as well as Terengganu and Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin) from Dec 29 to 31.

The public is advised to stay informed by checking the latest weather updates on the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile application, or the department’s official social media channels.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama