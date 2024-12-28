IPOH, Dec 28 — A man suspected of killing a dog in Ladang Malaya, Selama, by shooting it with an arrow was charged in the Taiping Magistrate’s Court on Dec 23.

Acting Perak Police Chief, Deputy Commissioner Datuk Zulkafli Sariaat said the 44-year-old suspect was released on bail pending trial.

“The suspect was released on the same day (Dec 23) after being charged in court, pending the trial date,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkafli also advised the public not to engage in such immoral acts, as they are offences punishable by law.

“If there are any incidents involving animal cruelty, the public is urged to contact local authorities or the Veterinary Services Department for further action,” he said.

He said police arrested a man around 4.30 pm on Dec 22 and seized a bow and five arrows believed to have been used to kill the dog named ‘Kutty’.

Earlier, the Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia (SAFM) strongly condemned the incident and called for appropriate action, describing it as challenging basic humane principles. — Bernama