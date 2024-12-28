KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 28 — The government has assured that there will be sufficient coconut supply to meet the demand during the series of upcoming festive seasons in early 2025.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said that his ministry is working closely with relevant agencies, including Fama Corporation Sdn Bhd, to import additional coconut supplies from exporting countries, particularly Indonesia.

“Currently, the price of coconut milk is relatively high, and we are approaching a period of consecutive festivals, such as Chinese New Year, followed by Ramadan and Aidilfitri,” he said.

“We also hope that local coconut farmers will increase their yields to meet the growing demand.

He made the remarks after a working visit to the Agro Duriotourism Park at Mardi Kuala Kangsar, accompanied by Mardi director-general Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani and Mardi chairman Dr Azman Ismail.

Mohamad also highlighted the ministry’s long-term focus on boosting coconut cultivation, noting that many new entrepreneurs are now realising the profitability of the sector.

“Although the level of investment in agriculture in Malaysia remains relatively low compared to other countries, we are committed to encouraging more people to invest in this sector,” he added. — Bernama