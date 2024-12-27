KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The caning sentence for a carpenter convicted of repeated khalwat (close proximity) offences will be carried out today after a health examination confirmed that he is in good condition.

The 42-year-old defendant will undergo the health check upon arriving at Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in Kuala Teregganu this afternoon, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He will be escorted from the Marang open prison by the police, expected to arrive at around 2.45pm.

A Shariah court spokesperson confirmed that the defendant will receive a health check by the State Health Department (JKNT) team at the A’asim hall of the mosque.

“The six strokes of the caning will be carried out after the medical officers confirm the defendant’s health is stable,” the spokesperson said.

“After the caning, the defendant will undergo another health examination before being returned to the open prison.”

Media reports previously stated that the carpenter would be the first individual in Terengganu to receive six strokes of caning in public for repeated khalwat offences.

The sentence was decided by senior Syariah High Court Judge Kamalruazmi Ismail after the defendant pleaded guilty under Section 31(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment (Terengganu) Amendment 2022.