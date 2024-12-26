PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) aims to focus on eradicating corruption in procurement, enforcement and grand corruption to help the country’s economy, reduce leakages and return misappropriated national assets and money next year.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the MACC will also carry out a transformation of the MACC structure, namely improving the assignment approach and empowering the functions and roles of each division to be more effective in carrying out duties.

“As the Chief Commissioner, I will ‘revamp’ the approach used in MACC, including the practice of working, thinking and mindset so that MACC would not be trapped in a comfort zone.

“So, we (MACC) have to go through a transformation to increase effectiveness and expertise so that officers are more professional and carry out impactful work,” he told Bernama.

He said emphasis would be placed on governance investigations through the rebranding of the Inspection and Consultancy Division (Perun) to the Governance Investigation Division (BPT).

“It gives authority to ensure that the results of the governance investigation are implemented by the department concerned. It is important to close the space and opportunities for corruption in strengthening governance and governance practices,” he said.

On the increase in the allocation to MACC in Budget 2025, Azam expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for approving the allocation in Budget 2025 for MACC.

“I would also like to thank the prime minister for approving the additional 200 officers and we are working closely with the Public Services Commission for this recruitment process.

“The addition of officers is aimed at strengthening the MACC’s operational division, especially in areas involving money laundering and high-profile cases in line with the strategy set for 2025 and the coming years,” he said.

He said the additional allocation to MACC would also be utilised to promote good governance, especially in the public sector, strengthen international cooperation with various countries as well as support more impactful prevention and education programmes.

In addition, he said, MACC will review all standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Chief Commissioner’s Standing Order to address the current challenges as corruption cases are getting more complicated and complex.

“Based on the strength of the current staff, it is important to adopt the right approach by re-evaluating the strategies used in all MACC sectors,” he said.

Previously, Anwar, who is also the finance minister when tabling Budget 2025, said the MACC allocation would be increased to RM360 million in 2025 compared to RM338 million received this year.

He said the government has given full freedom for MACC to investigate and take strict action, to bring corruption offenders to justice. — Bernama