IPOH, Dec 26 — A significant portion of assessment taxes within the administrative area of the Ipoh City Council (MBI) has been reduced by between 0.25 percent and two percent, depending on the type of property.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud stated that the Perak State Executive Council approved the new Valuation List for all rateable properties within MBI’s administrative area on Dec 11, which includes a reduction in the assessment tax rates.

The new Valuation List was published in the Perak state government gazette today.

He explained that MBI had conducted several engagement sessions, including one on Nov 12, which was attended by approximately 900 residents or property owners to review the matter.

“Furthermore, a session with state assemblymen and members of parliament within MBI’s jurisdiction was held on Nov 26, 2024,” he said in a statement today.

Rumaizi stated that MBI also held an engagement session with the Perak branches of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, the Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Dec 18.

He said that during the session, a resolution was reached to establish a Dispute Resolution Committee, comprising three council members, representatives from the involved bodies, and the MBI Valuation and Property Department, to be chaired by a council member.

“MBI held the first phase of the Objection Hearing on Dec 6, 2024, which involved 80 property owners. The second phase will be conducted from Jan 7 to mid-March, 2025,” he said.

He added that the assessment taxes would be determined based on the outcomes of all the engagement sessions and Objection Hearings.

On Nov 15, Rumaizi stated that the decision to either maintain or reduce the new assessment tax rate imposed by MBI would depend on objections raised by Ipoh residents.

About two weeks later, MBI agreed to reduce the new assessment tax rate to a level lower than the previously proposed nine percent, following a special meeting on the issue. — Bernama