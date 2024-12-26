KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The National Heart Institute (IJN) has denied claims that the medical centre no longer provides free treatment and has asked patients to seek care elsewhere.

In a statement, IJN said that it remains a fully government-owned corporate entity sponsored by the Ministry of Health and remains committed to providing high-quality treatment to all patients.

“We would like to clarify that the widely circulated message on WhatsApp, claiming that IJN no longer offers free treatment and is being privatised, is entirely untrue and baseless.

“The message also alleged that patients were being asked to transfer their treatment to other hospitals.

“No briefings or official announcements have been made by IJN regarding this matter,” the statement said, which was also shared by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

IJN further advised the public not to believe or spread the message.

Any official announcements or notifications will only be made through IJN’s official channels such as its official website, social media platforms, or direct communication with patients.

“If you have any concerns or require further clarification, please contact us at 032617 8200 or email [email protected].

“We thank you for your understanding and cooperation in combating the spread of false information,” it said.