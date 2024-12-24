KUCHING, Dec 24 — Two massive projects as well as other large and strategic projects in the offing are designed to propel Sarawak to emerge as a new economic force in the Asian region, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The premier said a new international airport and new deep sea port in Kuching are the two massive projects that will be implemented.

“In the next five to 10 years, the Sarawak government and the private sector are expected to invest some RM100 billion to implement two massive projects, to build a new international airport and a new deep seaport in Kuching,” he said in his Christmas Day message.

Abang Johari is confident that the proposed new international airport in Kuching will add another “x-factor to the ecosystem that would make Sarawak attractive to businesses, investment, and visitors”.

“We will build the new seamless airport with our own state funds as we need to expedite its implementation. The construction of the new airport would make the role of our new airline, upon the takeover of MASwings, become more apparent as our regional carrier to connect Sarawak with regional and other destinations.

“While acknowledging that an airline is not an easy venture to manage, we have no choice but to invest in the new airline in order to suit our purpose with our own business model,” he said.

He added that expecting the existing airlines to accommodate Sarawak’s needs is not an option if Sarawak aspires to be a well-sought destination for tourists and business people alike.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the Sarawak Gas Roadmap (SGR) will see the state’s natural gas being channelled to other parts of Sarawak, in a move to ensure that more of Sarawak’s gas can be used to develop the state’s local economy rather than just having it exported to other countries.

He said Petroliam Sarawak Berhad (Petros) had started to build a RM2 billion 500MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant project in Miri to boost power supply in Northern Sarawak while pipeline lines are being constructed to supply gas to Samalaju 70km away from the gas terminal at Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu.

“The SGR will also eventually see natural gas being channelled to other parts of Sarawak, notably Kuching where there will be another gas terminal at the new proposed deep sea port at Tanjung Embang. Gas will also be distributed for domestic use like what is being enjoyed by users in Miri,” he explained.

The premier asserted this is why Sarawak needs to have full control of its gas supply and distribution in order for the state to be able to implement programmes to fully benefit Sarawakians without much hindrance, stressing: “Sarawak has the lawful rights to control the distribution of its natural gas.”

“As I used to say, business is not as usual for us anymore. Sarawak needs to create an ecosystem that will usher our economy into a new era of technological and economic advancement much like some countries in the Middle, East which used to be nothing but desert, such as United Arab Emirates (UAE),” he said.

He pledged to continue strategising Sarawak’s economy to make it dynamic and robust as the state forges ahead with its green economy policy and programmes in line with global efforts to combat global warming.

He said Sarawak has been carrying out a massive programme to enhance road and Internet connectivity to facilitate economic growth.

“This can be seen from the size of our budget, which had increased by threefold to RM15.8 billion in 2025 compared to eight years ago, not including allocations under the alternative funding.

“We are working on a well-structured roadmap towards 2030 as laid down in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to create economic prosperity, ensure that our society is inclusive and that our environment is sustainable,” he added.

Abang Johari said he understands Christmas is about hope to Christians, and likewise the journey to a better Sarawak is also about hope, a fervent hope that in not too distant a future, the Land of the Hornbills will be transformed into an advanced economy like other developed economies around the world.

However, he pointed out that mere hope is not enough, saying: “We have to work in earnest to make things happen in order to achieve our vision of turning Sarawak into a developed and high-income economy by 2030.”

“It takes time to happen but this is our hope of lifting Sarawak up to a level that would put us on par with other developed countries. No doubt we have to work extra hard to make things happen and avoid being distracted by elements that would rather see us behind them all the time.

“This is the time for us Sarawakians to be united and unwavering in our resolve to be a people of courage to determine our own destiny,” he added. — The Borneo Post