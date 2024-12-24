KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police have finalised the investigation into the case of a baby boy whose body was allegedly withheld by a private hospital in Klang and stored in a freezer for two weeks.

However, the file has yet to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed to Berita Harian.

Hussein explained that the delay is due to pending documents and reports from the hospital, including details of the infant’s death and records related to the storage of the body.

“The necessary documentation is still being awaited,” he said when contacted by the national daily.

Berita Harian reported that he declined to elaborate on the investigation’s findings but noted that statements from 14 individuals had been recorded.

These include the baby’s parents, hospital staff, doctors, volunteers involved in burial arrangements, and other witnesses.

The case came to light when the baby, named Adham, reportedly died minutes after birth.

His body was allegedly kept in the hospital’s freezer for two weeks due to unpaid medical bills.

Police confirmed receiving a report from the baby’s father, Safwan Roshdy, on December 13, with the case classified as a Police Inquiry Paper (KEP).



