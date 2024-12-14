KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The case of a deformed baby that was stillborn and kept in a Klang private hospital’s morgue after the parents could not pay the medical bill, has sparked debate over healthcare system in the country.

What is the latest on the case? Safwan Roshdy, 22, the father of the stillborn, lodged a police report against the private hospital

He also plans to sue the hospital, and social media users who allegedly slandered his family

The hospital previously explained that the infant’s remains could not be released as the parents had not paid the medical bill for the delivery, but relented after 16 days; the deceased child has since been buried

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said an investigation is underway

The police have yet to decide whether there is any criminal element involved or not.

A screenshot of Mr Wan Cai Official's livestream of funeral rites for the remains of stillborn Muhammad Adham Mikail.

How did the issue go viral?

The matter was first highlighted by Mr Wan Cai Official, a Facebook account of a hearse driver, who is a member of a Muslim volunteer funeral charity Unit Khas Van Jenazah.

On December 9, the account holder posted a livestream of how he managed the funeral rites of the stillborn named Muhammad Adham Mikail.

In a separate viral post, the account holder claimed to have difficulties managing the remains as it was already frozen solid due to being detained in a hospital mortuary for over two weeks since November 24.

“This happened because the father was unable to pay the bill for the delivery charges of his child at a private hospital. “According to the father, his wife complained of pain before being taken to the hospital by their neighbour. At the time of the incident, he was at work and rushed to the hospital after being informed of his wife’s condition. “We had to use hot water mixed with tap water to soften the body and joints of this little angel of heaven.”

In subsequent posts, the account holder also accused the hospital of being “cruel”, since the mother could not be discharged until she paid the medical bill.

A screenshot of Mr Wan Cai Official's livestream of burial of stillborn Muhammad Adham Mikail.

The hospital’s explanation

On December 11, the private hospital, Hospital Bersalin Razif, released a statement, explaining several matters:

The mother arrived without any prior antenatal checkups with health clinics, and had merely monitored her pregnancy through a phone app.

She was, however, accepted by the hospital for humanitarian reasons, despite being unbooked and unscreened.

The baby was found to have Cyclops syndrome — one eye, absent nose, and anus — and died shortly after birth.

The hospital then issued a burial permit and requested the father to arrange for burial, but no action was taken. The mother was also unable to settle her RM2,480 bill.

The hospital provided the mother with free meals, counselling, and assistance, but was unable to contact any of her next-of-kin.

The hospital considered police involvement for the burial, but the mother pleaded against it.

What the father said

A point of controversy was in how the hospital alleged that the child was born out of wedlock, citing an admission by the mother. Lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, who is representing the father, Safwan, disputed this — citing a check with Perlis religious authorities.

Together with Ahmad Zaharil, Safwan held a press conference on December 13. Here are some of his assertions: