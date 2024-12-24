GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — Three marketing executives pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to voluntarily causing injury to a lawyer using an iron rod in October.

Koay Beng Ghee, 36, Teh Eng Tat, 36, and Ng Weng Kooi, 41, were charged with abetting an accomplice, who remains at large, to injure Beh Hong Shien, 37.

The attack allegedly occurred at Jalan Persiaran Karpal Singh at 9.50am on October 22.

The charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or with a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Darrshini proposed bail of RM9,000 for each defendant, with additional conditions prohibiting them from harassing the victim or prosecution witnesses.

However, defence lawyer Md Yusuf Md Idris sought a reduced bail of RM3,000, citing his clients’ financial constraints as marketing executives earning RM2,000 per month while supporting their families.

He further argued that the victim’s professional status should not influence the court’s decision, emphasising that under Article 8 of the Federal Constitution, all individuals are equal before the law and his clients are innocent until proven guilty.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi set bail at RM7,000 for each accused, with one surety, and upheld the prosecution’s additional conditions. The case is scheduled for mention on January 13.

Meanwhile, RSN Rayer, appearing as a watching brief lawyer, called the case serious, emphasising that it involved an attack on a lawyer in broad daylight.

Rayer, said as an elected representative, he had raised the issue in the Dewan Rakyat, highlighting concerns about the safety of legal professionals in Penang, where several lawyers have been murdered in recent years. — Bernama