KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of a five-vehicle crash at KM204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Melaka last night.

In a post on X, he expressed his grief over the tragedy, hoping that the victims’ families would be granted patience and strength during this difficult time.

“Praying that those who perished will be forgiven and granted a special place by His side, InsyaAllah,” he said.

The tragic accident, which occurred at 8.45 pm yesterday, claimed the lives of seven people, including five family members, while 33 others were injured.

The accident involved a coach carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and an MPV at KM204 of the PLUS northbound highway.

Initial investigations indicate that the coach collided with a detached lorry tyre in the middle lane, causing the driver to lose control. The coach veered into the opposite lane and collided with three vehicles, resulting in the deaths of five Toyota Estima passengers and the coach driver. — Bernama