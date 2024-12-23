KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A man narrowly escaped death after his Perodua MyVi crashed into an electric pole and caught fire on Jalan Bukit Marak early this morning.

In the 1.20am incident, the driver sustained minor facial injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

Pasir Tumboh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Azman Mohamad Ghani said they received an emergency call at 1.21am, and a team of eight personnel was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found the MyVi engulfed in flames, with 100 per cent destruction after colliding with the electric pole.

“Members of the public at the scene helped transport the driver to the hospital before we arrived,” he said when contacted today.

Azman added that the operation was fully concluded at 2.02am.