KEPALA BATAS, Dec 23 — The Penang Department of Environment (DOE) conducted inspections at 250 premises and sewage plants this year, through 12 series of ‘Op Gempur’, across all five districts in the state, said its director Norazizi Adinan.

He said the operations were conducted in collaboration with various agencies, to ensure compliance with the Environmental Quality Act (AKAS) 1974 and its regulations.

The department had issued 224 field site orders, 69 notices of instructions under Sections 31 and 37 of AKAS 1974, and 63 investigation papers recommending compounds, he said.

“Three operation detention orders (POK) and eight investigation papers, recommending prosecution, were also opened during the operation.

“Additionally, routine inspections were carried out on 1,307 industrial premises and pollution sources, which could pose environmental risks. These included frequently complained-about premises, as well as those that had not been inspected before,” he said in a statement, today.

Norazizi added that industries involved in the inspections included plastics, chemicals, rubber, paper, food, textiles, printing, metal products, and electrical and electronic sectors.

Throughout the year, the DOE issued 314 notices of instructions to industries and pollution sources found violating AKAS 1974 and its regulations, he said, adding that 267 investigation papers for compounds, 14 POKs, and investigation papers for court action were also opened. — Bernama