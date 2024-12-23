KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Criminals can purchase imitation guns for just RM150 through the Internet, raising concerns over their use in crimes.

Last year, nearly 150 crimes involved the use of gel-blaster guns.

“These products resemble real firearms and can be easily acquired online,” a seller told the New Straits Times.

The report found that over the past two months, gel-blaster guns have been openly sold on e-commerce platforms and TikTok live sessions.

The sessions often attract thousands of viewers as sellers demonstrate the features and functions of these imitation guns.

Sellers entice customers with promotional deals and package bundles.

The gel blasters come in toy-grade models which are simple and less realistic and hobby-grade models which feature semi-automatic firing capabilities and metal components.

Hobby-grade models are more expensive but appeal to collectors and hobbyists.

Prices start at RM150 for basic models and can reach up to RM2,000 for detailed replicas.

One seller highlighted consumer preferences, saying “Rifles are currently more popular than handguns due to their enhanced features and better value for money.”

Some high-end replicas weigh as much as real firearms and can be customised with accessories like tactical grips and high-capacity magazines.

Hardened gel bullets used in hobby-grade gel blasters can cause injury. These bullets withstand a high firing rate of up to 82 metres per second.

The NST also found brick-and-mortar stores in the Klang Valley selling imitation firearms alongside other toys.

Sellers often remain unaware or indifferent to the legal risks driven by profit motives.

The Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 prohibits the sale of items resembling real firearms.

Enforcement challenges and the anonymity of online platforms have allowed this trade to persist.

Sellers often advise buyers not to carry gel blasters in public to avoid legal issues and panic.

Peninsular Malaysia-based sellers are particularly cautious about shipping these items to Sarawak and Sabah due to the risk of detection during security checks.

“These items should be used responsibly and only in controlled environments,” one seller emphasised during a live session.

Authorities continue to face hurdles in curbing the sale of imitation firearms which remain a growing concern.