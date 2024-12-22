KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Seri Manjung Hospital is set to gain additional medical staff as part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to address staffing shortages and improve working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad outlined the ministry’s approach, which includes measures like salary adjustments, flexible work schedules, and locum practices to enhance work-life balance in the short term, according to a report in the New Straits Times today.

“I fully recognise the MOH’s current staffing constraints and understand the immense burden placed on our overworked professionals,” he said in a post on X.

“These challenges are not unique to Seri Manjung Hospital but form part of a nationwide issue that we are committed to addressing.”

Dzulkefly acknowledged that over 6,000 doctors have resigned over the past five years but clarified that this figure includes 3,200 contract medical officers who left to transition into permanent roles.

He also highlighted brain drain, particularly to the private sector, as a significant concern.

“In the medium term, the ‘Rakan KKM Partnership’ initiative will be a game-changer in reducing attrition rates by offering improved remuneration and enhancing public facilities through cross-subsidies from premium economy services,” he said.

Dzulkefly also reiterated the importance of systemic reforms for the long term.

“The Health White Paper outlines our vision for establishing the Health Services Commission, which will deliver sustainable solutions to staffing and operational challenges.”

The minister added that the Health Ministry is collaborating with the Public Service Department and the Finance Ministry to secure necessary resources and approvals.

“I remain steadfast in advancing the reforms we pledged, despite the resistance we face. Your dedication and support are crucial to achieving these reforms. Together, we can overcome these challenges and strengthen our healthcare system,” he said, responding to a question by Dr Rafidah Abdullah on the platform.

Earlier, the Perak Health Department denied claims of excessive workloads for medical officers at Seri Manjung Hospital.

Its director, Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha, explained that the on-call duties at the minor specialist hospital occur with the same frequency as at other hospitals and are not considered excessively demanding.