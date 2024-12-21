KOTA BARU, Dec 21 – The family of a popular Kelantanese singer currently remanded at Narathiwat Provincial Prison, Thailand, has reportedly said they might have to sell their land and home to cover the legal fees requested by Thai lawyers.

Sinar Harian reported a close family member saying that they could not afford the amount requested by the lawyer to represent the singer in court, said to be up to 10 million baht — or around RM1.3 million.

“We are not a wealthy family; that amount is too high. If necessary, we may have to sell our land and house because that’s all we have.

“For now, all we can do is pray for this case to be resolved smoothly and favourably,” the family member said when contacted by the paper.

The singer had told the media when met yesterday that her family had been managing the process of hiring legal counsel, but the high costs left her without a defence team after more than 50 days in detention.

All six suspects, three men and three women, were arrested alongside her after authorities discovered the 6,000 meth pills in the hotel room. Urine tests confirmed that all six tested positive for drugs.

The singer said she remains uncertain about the future of her case and currently attends court every 12 days for investigation hearings, adding that she may have to rely on a government-appointed lawyer if no external counsel steps forward to assist.

Earlier reports indicated that the Thai government had offered legal assistance and interpreters to all six Malaysians, including the singer.