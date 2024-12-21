NARATHIWAT (Thailand), Dec 21 – A Kelantanese singer arrested with 6,000 meth pills at a hotel in Golok here in November, has reportedly expressed shock at the exorbitant legal fees quoted by Thai lawyers.

The 28-year-old singer revealed she had been informed by her family in Malaysia that two lawyers were asking for 10 million baht (RM1.3 million) each to represent her in court.

“I was shocked. How could I afford to hire a lawyer for that amount?” she was quoted saying by Kosmo! during a press conference at Narathiwat Provincial Prison.

The singer added that her family had been managing the process of hiring legal counsel, but the high costs left her without a defence team after more than 50 days in detention.

“I worry they might be trying to take advantage of my situation. I can’t hire Malaysian lawyers; only Thai lawyers are allowed,” she reportedly said.

“It’s not that I don’t want a government-appointed lawyer, but I fear it might be harder to win the case. Many have suggested hiring external lawyers as it increases my chances,” she added.

All six suspects, three men and three women, were arrested alongside her after authorities discovered the drugs in the hotel room. Urine tests confirmed that all six tested positive for drugs.

The singer said she remains uncertain about the future of her case and currently attends court every 12 days for investigation hearings, adding that she may have to rely on a government-appointed lawyer if no external counsel steps forward to assist.

She also shared that other detainees were still contemplating whether to hire a lawyer due to financial constraints. However, she stressed the importance of a strong defence team for her trial.

A 32-year-old detainee shared similar concerns, saying her family also faced financial difficulties after being quoted the same high fees for legal representation.

Another detainee, aged 25, said she had accepted legal representation from the Thai government.

Earlier reports indicated that the Thai government had offered legal assistance and interpreters to all six Malaysians, including the singer.

The Golok district police chief, Colonel Jadsadavit Inprapan, stated that the suspects could choose between government-appointed lawyers or private ones.

Jadsadavit added that authorities had sufficient evidence, including the seizure of the yaba or meth pills and the suspects’ positive drug test results, to continue their remand without the need for additional witnesses.



