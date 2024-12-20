MIRI, Dec 20 — A lorry driver and his assistant were killed instantly, when the cargo lorry they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a trailer, parked on the shoulder of Jalan Pan Borneo-Miri, near Ladang Tiga, Suai, about 80 kilometres from Miri, early this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre spokesperson confirmed that the driver was identified as Bonaventure Jimmat, 31, and his assistant, as Keeshen Marks Donald Bujang Nasil, 26.

Both were confirmed dead by a Ministry of Health official at the scene.

According to him, upon receiving the call about the road accident at 2.37 am, a team from the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with a strength of five personnel and machinery, was rushed to the location, which is 28 kilometres away.

“The accident involved a cargo lorry and a trailer. The cargo lorry crashed into the rear of the trailer, parked on the shoulder, causing the two victims to be pinned at the front of the cargo lorry,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victims’ bodies were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama