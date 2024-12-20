KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Feminism Club of Universiti Malaysia demonstrated on the campus today to demand that administrators act decisively against a professor accused of sexual harassment.

Around 30 students and alumni members gathered outside UM’s Chancellory building around 10.50am amid heavy police police presence.

“Multiple students have also alleged harassment by the professor but the university has been slow to act, disregarding students rights.

“Similar incidents date back to 2020 with poor handling by the administration leading to media exposure. The university’s bureaucratic approach and ineffective anti-harassment policies have left some cases unresolved.

“We call for the immediate suspension of the professor so investigations can take place without interference and fear from repercussions,” said spokesman Yap Wen Jiun.

“We ask that the university investigate the matter fairly without faculty members trying to influence the situation by framing it as revenge and to improve campus safety policies, which are weak and have failed to protect students and hold offenders accountable,” she said.

Universiti Malaya Feminism Club president Chin Jes Weng speaks during a press conference at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

After giving their speeches, the demonstrators waited to hand over the memorandum to a university representative.

When none appeared after 15 minutes, the group started to chant slogans against the administrators.

An altercation occurred when one demonstrator warned the police not to make contact with the microphone or speakers, and was then surrounded by several policemen.

Soon after, the head of UM’s Integrity Unit Nur Syazwani Rosli met with demonstrators and accepted the memorandum.

On Wednesday, UM confirmed that it is investigating a case involving an academic who allegedly sent nude photographs to several students.

Students previously posted photographs identifying the professor to warn others. The Feminism Club said UM removed the photographs without explanation.

This is the second time the club has sent a memorandum over the matter, after one on March 29 this year.

Yap claimed that more such harassment went unreported at UM as students did not have faith that the authorities would take action.

Worse, she said students also feared they would face reprisals for coming forward about the harassment.

Police officers speak to attendees demonstrating against sexual harassment at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

To support this allegation, she pointed out that the professor accused of sending the nude photographs has since lodged a report against her club.

“Yes he made a report against us for defaming him,” Yap told the media today.

“To build a just society the university should pay more attention to gender equality. A safe campus is a basic human right that students and staff should enjoy,” she added.