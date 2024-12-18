KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has confirmed that it is investigating a case involving an academic who allegedly sent nude photographs to several students.

The university’s statement followed a report raised by the UM Feminism Club recently.

“UM has confirmed receiving a report regarding the case raised by the UM Feminism Club, which was also reported by several local media agencies,” the statement read.

“At present, UM is unable to provide further comments as the matter has been referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

“UM will continue to monitor the progress of this case and is prepared to extend full cooperation to the relevant parties to ensure the issue is addressed appropriately.”

The case emerged after the UM Feminism Club called on the university’s management to strengthen its sexual harassment policies.

The club alleged that a professor had shared explicit images with a student.

It also claimed that the photos were printed and posted around the campus as a form of warning to other students, though they were taken down shortly after.

Further allegations suggest that several professors may have attempted to shield the accused individual from repercussions, an issue the UM Feminism Club has highlighted in its calls for stronger institutional measures.