JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — The attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in the early hours of May 17, a deeply shocking incident, will be etched in history as one of the country’s darkest moments.

The lone wolf attack, which took place around 2.30 am, was an exceptionally rare occurrence that garnered widespread attention both within the country and internationally.

In response to the attack, neighbouring nations, including Singapore and Indonesia, heightened their security measures and issued travel advisories for Malaysia.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of two policemen – Corporal Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Corporal Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24 – while Sergeant Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, sustained injuries.

The 21-year-old assailant, armed with a machete, was fatally shot at the scene.

The attack was initially linked to the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group. However, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail later clarified that police investigations revealed the attacker acted alone.

Saifuddin was quoted as saying that the local man had no ties to any group, as concluded by the police after interviewing 46 individuals to assist in the investigation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that the earlier association with JI stemmed from the suspect’s father’s involvement with the terrorist group.

This clarification provided reassurance to the community, alleviating concerns about the potential revival of the group in the southern state, once known as the “medan usrah” for its members at Madrasah Luqmanul Hakim in Ulu Tiram during 1996 and 1997.

Following the incident, five members of the suspect’s family were arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences. A simultaneous operation in Kelantan, Johor, Penang, and Selangor led to the arrest of eight individuals suspected of links to extremism and Daesh radicalism.

In recognition of their service and sacrifice, the late Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq were posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Three other policemen from the Ulu Tiram police station involved in the incident received field promotions. Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was promoted to Sergeant, while Constable Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa and Lance Corporal Muhammad Aznel Salleh were each promoted to Corporal.

Although the incident was harrowing, it prompted swift action to strengthen security at police stations across the country, including the installation of closed-circuit television cameras and floodlights in key areas within the stations.

As a precautionary measure against potential threats to police stations, Saifuddin Nasution also announced that the gates of all police stations nationwide would be closed after 10 pm.

He was also reported to have stated that, following the incident, the police would develop a comprehensive profile of measures to curb the spread of extremism and prevent similar events in the future. — Bernama