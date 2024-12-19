KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) today accused the police of intimidating its staff and interfering with its exhibition in George Town, Penang that focuses on deaths and torture in police custody.

In a statement, the human rights group claimed there had been heavy police presence outside its exhibition venue on Jalan Pintal Tali since last night, adding that several officers repeatedly attempted to enter the exhibition space.

“They photographed exhibition props, subjected Suaram staff to heavy questioning, and attempted to take the ICs (Identity Card) of all staff members,” Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said in the statement.

“We refused to give more ICs. So, only one they took a picture of,” he added when contacted by Malay Mail.

He also claimed that the police had insisted that Suaram obtain a permit for a banner that had been temporarily placed outside the venue during the set-up.

“They insisted that a permit was required for our banner, which was not even displayed and only temporarily placed outside alongside other props during the venue setup,” he said.

Despite these incidents, Sevan said no one had been arrested.

According to Suaram, the police objected to the exhibition’s use of a simplified illustrated police logo, claiming it could confuse the public, despite it being a prop meant to facilitate discussions on police accountability.

Suaram claimed the same prop had been used in past exhibitions in Selangor and Johor without issue.

Sevan said the government should respect the work and efforts done by civil society and human rights defenders in improving police accountability by educating the public instead of using the same tactics for intimidation and conducting unwanted surveillance.

The exhibition, which draws attention to custodial deaths, is based on the findings of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission on the 2017 death of S. Balamurugan while he was in police custody at the North Klang police district headquarters.