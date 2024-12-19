PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of visiting Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow at Seri Perdana here.

Berdimuhamedow and his delegation, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, were welcomed by Anwar at the prime minister’s official residence at 11 am.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali were also present.

Earlier, Berdimuhamedow was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra, followed by a meeting with the prime minister.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, arts and heritage, as well as the development of the rubber industry and economic cooperation.

A Wisma Putra statement yesterday said the two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral matters, focusing on trade and investment, oil and gas cooperation, higher education, tourism and connectivity.

They would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship in 2025.

The statement said Berdimuhamedow is accompanied by six deputy prime ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, as well as five Cabinet ministers including Minister of Defence Maksat Babayev, Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamyradov, and Minister of Agriculture Charyyar Chetiyev.

Trade between Malaysia and Turkmenistan has experienced remarkable growth, with total trade soaring by 74.8 per cent from January to October 2024.

The value rose to RM63.28 million (US$13.90 million), compared to RM36.19 million (US$7.91 million) during the same period last year.

In 2023, Turkmenistan was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total trade at RM48.62 million (US$10.57 million). — Bernama