BATU PAHAT, Dec 18 — A newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in a box at the Yong Peng Food Court here on Monday morning.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani confirmed the discovery, adding that police were alerted by a woman who found the baby while preparing to start her business at about 5.52 am.

The baby, still with the umbilical cord attached and wrapped in a batik cloth with a towel, was left without any identification or notes.

“Fortunately, the baby appeared healthy with no physical injuries. She was promptly rescued by the police and taken to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for a medical check-up,” Shahrulanuar said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

In the meantime, Shahrulanuar is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nurul Aqila Che Ali at 011-55882109 or visit the nearest police station.

“Information can also be sent to the Johor Police Contingent Hotline at 07-2212999 or Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters at 07-4343999,” he added. — Bernama