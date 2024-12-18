KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — As 2024 draws to a close, Malaysia is poised to embrace a year of transformative developments and exciting opportunities.

From economic reforms to infrastructure upgrades, 2025 promises to deliver changes that will resonate across every facet of life.

The government has set ambitious plans to fortify the nation’s fiscal health while improving public services.

Meanwhile, the private sector is stepping up with innovations that signal a greener and more connected future.

Whether you’re a commuter, a music enthusiast, or a tech-savvy citizen, the coming year is brimming with possibilities.

Here are some key event happening in 2025:

RON95 subsidy rationalisation

The government will introduce a targeted subsidy reform for RON95 petrol in mid-2025, as announced in Budget 2025 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The tiered system aims to ensure 85 per cent of Malaysians continue receiving subsidies, while the top 15 per cent will pay market prices. Eligibility may be managed through fleet cards, IC-based verification, or e-wallets.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli called the initiative a “once-in-a-generation” reform to improve fiscal sustainability. In 2023 alone, Malaysia spent over RM50 billion on direct fuel subsidies.

LRT 3 Shah Alam Line

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the LRT3 project, connecting Bandar Utama to Johan Setia in Klang, will start operating on March 1, 2025.

The RM16 billion project, which is 91.68 per cent complete as of December 2023, is expected to benefit two million residents in Selangor.

Minimum wage increase to RM1,700

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during Budget 2025 that Malaysia’s minimum wage will increase to RM1,700 starting February 1, 2025.

For companies with fewer than five employees, the new wage will take effect on August 1, 2025. This is an increase from the RM1,500 minimum wage introduced in May 2022.

The RM1,700 wage serves as a basic minimum, not a target salary for new hires.

Proton and Perodua EVs

Proton and Perodua are stepping into the electric vehicle market with their first full EVs. Proton’s Emas 7 is priced at RM120,000, while Perodua’s eMO-II, offering a 400km range, will cost under RM90,000. These models aim to make eco-friendly cars more affordable for Malaysians.

Proton has started accepting bookings for its EV, while Perodua has yet to announce further details.

Malaysia Asean chairmanship

Malaysia will take over the Asean chairmanship from Laos next year with Kuala Lumpur being the host city.

Malaysia has pledged to prioritise regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

The government is also advocating for Timor-Leste’s inclusion as Asean’s newest member, marking a significant milestone in regional integration.

National Service 3.0

The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) is making a comeback in January 2025 with its version 3.0. The revamped programme focuses on patriotism, resilience, and life skills.

A pilot project will begin on January 12 at two military camps: one in Kuala Lumpur and one in Pahang. By June 2026, it will expand nationwide to 13 camps and 20 public universities. Camps will be single-gender based, as recommended.

Big year for live music

Malaysia’s concert scene is set to boom in 2025. This year already saw major international acts like Bruno Mars, Laufey, Imagine Dragons, and Dua Lipa performing in the country. However, local organisers predict an even bigger lineup next year, with stars like Maroon 5 and Green Day headlining shows.

Social media licensing

New regulations for social media platforms will come into effect in January. Under these rules, platforms must register with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ensure compliance with child safety measures and tackle online crimes. Authorities have reassured the public that platforms will not face immediate shutdowns for failing to comply.

KL Sentral’s RM1 billion makeover

KL Sentral, the country’s iconic transport hub, is set to undergo a RM1 billion redevelopment starting next year.

The project aims to modernise facilities and enhance commuter convenience, ensuring the hub remains a cornerstone of Malaysia’s infrastructure.

MyDigital ID: Streamlined access to government services

By early 2025, Malaysians will be able to access all government services through the MyDigital ID platform. This initiative underscores the nation’s commitment to digital transformation and aims to simplify interactions with public services.