KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — National carmaker Perodua has just unveiled its eMO-II. This is their latest EV concept which is expected to be the Electric Myvi for the masses.

The concept vehicle was unveiled during Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024 and the car features a more futuristic design than the earlier Perodua eMO-I concept.

There isn’t much details yet but Perodua revealed that the upcoming EV is targeted to be priced under RM90,000. The hatchback EV boasts about 400km of range and it is equipped with a CATL-sourced LFP battery with about 50kWh of capacity.

The upcoming EV is targeted to be priced under RM90,000. — SoyaCincau pic

In terms of charging, a full charge on AC takes about 8 hours, while DC charging from 10-80 per cent is expected to take about 30 minutes.

Interestingly, Perodua aims to have a 0-100km/h acceleration time of less than 7 seconds for this electric hatchback.

In terms of availability, Perodua expects to launch its first EV sometime in 2025. The carmaker is targeting a production volume of 500 per month in the initial phase.

A look at the interior. — SoyaCincau pic

When asked about the possibility about battery swapping, Perodua said they can’t reveal at the moment but it is in their study, soon.

When it comes to national EV, its direct local rival Proton is expected to launch the Proton e.MAS 7 in the coming weeks. Unlike the eMO-II, the e.MAS7 is a mid-sized fully electric SUV and it is expected to be priced from RM120,000. The first batch of Proton e.MAS 7 EVs will be fully imported from China.

Enjoy live photos of the interior here along with official press photos from Perodua. — SoyaCincau