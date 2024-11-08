KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The government has no intention to block access to internet messaging services and social media platforms that fail to register for licensing after Jan 1 next year, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the licensing requirement under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 aims to ensure service providers are accountable and play a key role in creating a safer online ecosystem for platform users.

Fahmi said that users would still be able to access and use the platforms after the regulation comes into force.

“Blocking access is a last resort, we do not want to go in that direction. What we want is not just fast internet but a safe internet platform for children and families,” he said in replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Wan Saifulruddin had asked whether the government would block access to social media platforms that fail to register for licensing after the regulation is enforced, as well as the potential overlap with the Online Safety Bill that is currently being drafted.

Regarding regulatory overlap, Fahmi said the ministry, along with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), has conducted numerous engagement sessions to ensure that there is no overlap between the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and the bill.

“Both regulations are complementary to each other,” he said.

To Wan Saifulruddin’s original question regarding the regulation of social media platforms and balancing it with the right to freedom of speech and the freedom of information, Fahmi explained that under Act 588, there are strong protective measures to balance the need for regulation and the protection of the rights to freedom of speech and information.

He said the implementation of the licensing framework aims, among other things, to address online crime issues without stifling innovation and development, and that the enforcement of licensing will not negatively affect users.

“Users will continue to enjoy a safer digital experience, and freedom of speech is a fundamental right recognised under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, but it must come with responsibility.

“Unrestricted freedom is freedom that leads to disaster. Therefore, this action is to ensure a balance between freedom of speech, national security, and the well-being of the people,” he added.

As explained under the MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantee No.7, Fahmi said the government will not censor the Internet, but this does not mean that content that violates the law can be freely spread without regard to legal provisions.

He said the public consultation process for the draft Code of Conduct (Best Practices), between MCMC and service providers, the public, industry players, and relevant stakeholders, was concluded on Nov 5, and MCMC is now in the process of finalising the draft code for publication.

Meanwhile, in response to a separate question raised by Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort) regarding the provision of broadband using the Point of Presence (PoP) method of optical fibre hubs in Beaufort, Fahmi said that as of 31 October, 67 PoPs had been fully completed for Phase One, providing 7,871 premises with fibre optic connections available for subscription by the local community.

A further 636 PoPs in Sabah are scheduled for completion in 2025, with five PoPs already completed in Beaufort for Phase One, making 579 premises in that constituency available for fibre optic connections for local residents to subscribe to.