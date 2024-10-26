SHAH ALAM, Oct 26 — National carmaker Proton has officially revealed the price of the country’s first fully electric vehicle (EV), the e.MAS 7.

During a media session event held at Setia City Convention Centre here, Proton revealed that the estimated price for the car is RM120,000.

This competitive price point positions Proton’s e.MAS 7 to take on popular EV models from brands like BYD, Tesla, and BMW, offering Malaysians a slightly cheaper entry into the electric driving experience.

Specifications

The Proton e.MAS 7 will come in two variants: the e.MAS 7 Prime and e.MAS 7 Premium.

The models share identical dimensions: 4615 x 1901 x 1670 mm with a 2750 mm wheelbase. With a trunk capacity of 461 litres, both expand to 1877 litres with folded rear seats, offering generous cargo space.

Battery & Charging

The e.MAS 7 Prime and Premium are equipped with Aegis Short Blade Batteries:

- Prime: 49.92 kWh, 345 km Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range- Premium: 60.22 kWh, 410 km WLTP range

Both models support 80 kW DC fast charging (20 minutes for 30per cent to 80 per cent) and 11 kW AC charging, though the Premium takes slightly longer at 6.1 hours.

Performance

Under the hood, the 12-in-1 Electric Drive System provides 160 kW power and 320 Newton metres (Nm) torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The top speed for both is 175 km/h.

Chassis & Suspension

Featuring McPherson independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, the models are built for stability. Tire sizes differ: 225/55 R18 on Giti (Prime) and 235/50 R19 on Goodyear (Premium).

Exterior & Interior Features

Standard exterior highlights include LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and roof rails, with a power tailgate exclusive to the Premium. Inside, both models feature 10.2-inch LCD instrument clusters, leatherette seats, and multi-function steering wheels.

The Proton e.MAS 7 will be available in five exterior colors: Platinum Silver, Turquoise Green, Slate Gray, Quartz Rose, and Lithium White, with an Indigo Blue interior.

Comfort & Convenience

Intelligent keyless entry, walk-away auto-lock, and smartphone wireless charging are standard. The Premium has an upgraded 16-speaker audio system.

Safety & Sensors

A comprehensive suite includes front and side airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Detection. Additional sensors like rear and front radar and a 360-degree camera enhance safety.

Infotainment

A 15.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with Flyme Auto integration offers a streamlined infotainment experience, supported by a 7nm automotive-grade chip.