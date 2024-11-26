KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Does anyone remember Malaysia’s version of the National Service programme introduced back in 2003?

For secondary school-leavers back then, it became a dreaded thought to be chosen as a participant — think living away from the comfort of your own bed and family for three months, in mostly remote locations all over the country.

Known as Program Latihan Khidmat Negara (PLKN), the programme emulated the national service mandated in Singapore and South Korea, but for a much shorter period and less intensive.

PLKN 1.0 (2003-2015)

The Cabinet had in 2003 approved the programme version 1.0 and the Parliament approved the National Service Training Act 2003.

When it started in December 2003, it was made compulsory for selected teenagers aged 17 and above. Participants were taken directly after their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

To describe PLKN during the earlier days, some said it was a replica of boot camps, except more focused on character building with a hint of military training.

The PLKN intake at the time was handled by the National Training Department under the Defence Ministry.

Many of the PLKN camps, such as the Temasya Rimba Templer Camp in Rawang will set to be revived. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PLKN 2.0 (2016-2018)

In 2015, the first version of the programme was temporarily halted due to a lack of funds and declining participation.

The syllabus was later revamped and reintroduced version 2.0 in 2016.

It was later abolished on August 13, 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Replacing it was the programme with Malaysia Future Leaders School to be held during school holidays, mimicking the summer camp concept abroad.

Fast forward to today, the Defence Ministry had last November announced the government’s intentions of reviving the PLKN as version 3.0.

Safety concerns remain, as parents recall the 23 fatalities reported during the earlier iterations of the programme.

PLKN 3.0 (2025-??)

So what is different this time?

Instead of its three-months duration in 2003, the PLKN 3.0 will be conducted in three phases for a shorter period.

Phase 1: Training will be integrated into school co-curricular activities for Form Three and Form Four students.

Phase 2: A 45-day training module based on military training (70 per cent) and nationhood training (30 per cent).

Phase 3: Deployment to agencies like the fire department, civil defence, police or military force.

When and where will it start?

The PLKN 3.0 will be implemented in stages starting January 2025, with a pilot project commencing on January 12, held at two out of 13 military camps, one in Kuala Lumpur and one Pahang.

This will be expanded to the other camps and 20 public universities on a bigger scale next June 2026 nationwide.

Based on recommendations, the government has assured that each camp will be limited to one gender only.

Some of the PLKN camp sites across the country have been repurposed since the national service programme was abolished. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

What will be taught?

Participants will undergo basic citizenship modules developed by the Higher Education Ministry which contained the Identity Element Citizenship Module, Love of the National Element Citizenship Module and Unity Element Citizenship Module.

As for the Basic Military Module it was developed by the Defence Ministry and trainees will undergo training on the practice of military life culture which includes discipline, punctuality, organisational skills and independency skills.

Who can join?

The government will choose approximately 500 participants for the January programme, and the number will increase in the June 2026 intake.

PLKN 3.0 target participants are aged 16 to 35 from among students in Form Four, SPM leavers and students from higher education institutions.

A clearer selection process has yet to be announced by the government.

Can you opt out if selected?

While participants will be selected based on their birth year — only those born in 2007 will be selected — they are allowed to defer it based on valid reasons.

Participants can defer up to the maximum age of 35 years old.

Participants will be eligible for a permanent position, and those who wish to apply for permanent positions will have to go through the normal recruitment process but with the advantage of basic training under the programme.

Successful applicants, if they are accepted into local or private institutions, will be considered to join as next-generation recruits at the respective institutions which have uniform bodies.