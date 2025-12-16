KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will introduce additional train services for the southern and east coast sectors starting Jan 1 to enhance capacity, connectivity and travel comfort.

In a statement today, KTMB said four Electric Train Service (ETS) services will be added to the southern sector on the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral route, bringing the total to eight daily services.

For the direct JB Sentral-Padang Besar route, two existing Padang Besar-Segamat-Padang Besar services will be extended to JB Sentral, providing seamless direct access from Northern Malaysia to Johor Bahru.

“This completes the objective of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track Project in establishing a continuous rail network linking the northern and southern economic regions,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, two additional services will be introduced on the Shuttle Timuran (Gemas-Kuala Lipis), increasing the total to six daily services.

“The initiative will benefit East Coast passengers, particularly those travelling to Johor Bahru, by allowing them to experience the ETS3 via transit at Gemas station,” it added.

KTMB said ticket sales will open at noon tomorrow for a six-month travel period until May, aimed at meeting passenger demand, especially during public holidays and festive seasons such as Thaipusam, Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Tickets are available via the KITS Style application, KTMB’s official website and KTMB kiosk machines.

In the same statement, KTMB chief technical officer (acting group chief executive officer) Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said the completion of the electrified rail line from Padang Besar to Johor Bahru strengthens the national rail network.

“It marks a new chapter towards a more sustainable, modern and people-centric rail transport system,” he said, adding that it expands safe, more efficient and comfortable public mobility options. — Bernama