KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysia’s infrastructure landscape is undergoing significant changes, with major transportation projects driving greater connectivity and growth while transforming the skyline of cities and townships in an unprecedented manner.

Mammoth projects like the KL Sentral redevelopment, Pan Borneo Highway and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) are modernising urban centres and creating transport-oriented development.

They are also improving rural accessibility, providing convenience to the rakyat and positioning the nation as a regional logistics and business hub.

KL Sentral Redevelopment: Setting the Stage for Urban Integration

KL Sentral, Malaysia’s largest transit hub spanning 29.137 hectares (ha), has been a vital connection point for rail networks since its opening in 2001. Originally designed to handle 100,000 passengers daily, it now accommodates 200,000 passengers per day.

The RM1 billion redevelopment will upgrade its capacity and infrastructure under a public-private partnership (PPP) led by Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB).

Notably, the government will not bear any construction costs, as MRCB will fund the project in exchange for rights to develop mixed-use properties above the station.

The project will be launched by the end of the year or early next year.

Bandar Malaysia: Progress Underway for Strategic Development

Located on the former Kuala Lumpur Air Base site, Bandar Malaysia spans 20.23ha of Malay reserve land with a development value of RM140 billion.

The project aims to establish the area as an international business hub while showcasing Malay culture and promoting economic empowerment through property ownership opportunities for the Malays.

Studies are underway to ensure the development aligns with the government’s aspirations, including the Madani Malaysia inclusiveness concept.

A view of the Pan Borneo Highway at Mile 32 Sandakan to Kinabatangan. — Bernama pic

Pan Borneo Highway: Connecting Sabah and Sarawak

The Pan Borneo Highway, spanning 2,083 kilometres across Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei, continues to reshape connectivity in Sabah and Sarawak.

As of Nov 1, 99.5 per cent of the highway in Sarawak is completed, with the remaining sections in Sarikei, Beluru and Lambir expected to be finalised by year-end.

The Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project comprises 11 contract packages encompassing 25 sections over a distance of 786 kilometres, with 11 contractors appointed to execute the work.

As for Sabah, by Nov 7, Phase 1A has achieved 78 per cent progress, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2026. Phase 1B, covering 706 kilometres, is scheduled for completion by 2029.

A general view of the tunnel which can be seen during the ECRL Gombak Tunnel breakthrough ceremony in Gombak October 29, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Rail Projects: ECRL and Gemas-Johor Bahru EDTP

ECRL, valued at RM50 billion, has reached 72.93 per cent completion as of September 2024. Spanning 665 kilometres, the ECRL will connect the Klang Valley to the East Coast, reducing travel time between Kota Bharu and Gombak from seven hours by road to four hours by rail.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026, with the Gombak-Port Klang stretch expected in 2027.

The target is for train services between Kota Bharu and Gombak to start on Jan 1, 2027.

In the South, the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Rail Project (Gemas-JB EDTP), designed to reduce travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru by half when it connects with the existing Padang Besar-Gemas line, is expected to be fully completed by April next year.

Some 98.1 per cent of the estimated RM9.5 billion project is completed.

The Aerotrain service at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to resume operations on January 31. — Bernama pic

Aerotrain Revival at KLIA

Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Aerotrain system, a vital connector within the airport, is undergoing a much-needed replacement.

The first two Aerotrain sets have arrived and are undergoing dynamic inspections. The aerotrain system is scheduled to be operational by Jan 31, 2025.

Shuttle buses will remain as an alternative to accommodate the airport’s growing passenger volume.

High-Speed Rail (HSR): A Dream on Hold

While discussions around reviving the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project have resurfaced, the Cabinet has yet to decide on its feasibility.

The RM100 billion project could provide seamless connectivity between the two cities, but the government prioritises completing existing infrastructure projects first.

According to the government, the focus should be on realising the value of the Gemas-JB electrified double-tracking rail project (EDTP) and ECRL.

Kluang to Become Johor’s Logistics Hub

Kluang will become Johor’s logistics hub following the development of several infrastructure projects such as the Gemas-JB EDTP, the PLUS highway expansion, and federal road upgrading works, which will improve the district’s connectivity. — Bernama