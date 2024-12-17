KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project has achieved 76.06 per cent progress as of November, Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said.

The progress was on track to ensure that the project will be completed in December 2026 for the Kota Bharu to Gombak Integrated Terminal and then until Jalan Kastam in December 2027, he added.

“As such, Pahang specifically, has recorded significant progress with 78.82 per cent work progress as of November 2024.

“ECRL is a high-impact project that will connect industrial parks, ports, major cities and tourism zones in addition to improving connectivity with the present rail network in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UCYP University and MRL Sdn Bhd here yesterday by Darwish and UCYP University vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Muhammad Fauzi Mohd Zain, witnessed by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Darwis said that the ECRL project will enter the preparation for operation phase and it is estimated that nearly 1,500 locals will be needed as the workforce in various expertise, including technical, management and operations.

He noted that yesterday’s MoU was fitting with efforts to develop a skilled workforce needed for the ECRL project and the setting up of the Pahang Rail Academy as a training centre focused on the rail and related industries.

“As a start, the development of a training module based on the Chinese railway system will be assisted and implemented together by ECRL project main contractor, China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCCECRL) and Liuzhou Railway Vocational Technical College (LRVTC), a training institute in China.

“LRVTC is a renowned and experienced railway vocational institute in Liuzhou, China. This college is focused on railway engineering, technology and management and has complete training facilities,” Darwis said.

The partnership will bring a positive implication to the development of human capital, produce competitive talent and workforce capable of fulfilling the needs of a project like ECRL, he added. — Bernama