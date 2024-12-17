KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported to hit Ranau, at 10.01 am today.

It is the second since yesterday when a weak earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was reported to hit the district at 2.56 pm.

The Malaysian Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, stated that today’s earthquake, which occurred 14 kilometres west of Ranau at a depth of 10 kilometres, caused tremors in the district.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at the Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), when contacted, said the department is aware of the matter and so far, no untoward incidents have occurred. — Bernama