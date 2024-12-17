KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects a 14 per cent increase in traffic volume on its expressways with the number of vehicles reaching 2.12 million per day compared to 1.85 million on normal days during the Christmas and year-end holidays from this weekend until Jan 2 next year.

PLUS, in a statement today, advised highway users to plan their journey by taking advantage of the MyPLUS-TTA digital itinerary that can be accessed through the MyPLUS application.

“This digital travel schedule aims to make it easier for people to plan their journey, as well as help distribute traffic for a smoother and more comfortable journey.

“It is also to prevent vehicles from accumulating in one location on the highway at the same time and possibly getting stuck in traffic,” according to the statement.

According to PLUS, Highway users can get the latest traffic information through the Virtual Assistant-PUTRI, the X@plustrafik application, electronic signage (VMS) or call PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for any inquiries or emergency help.

“We also advise (highway users) to use the PLUS application, Waze or Google Maps to plan and get the current traffic status this festive season,” it said and wished all highway users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. — Bernama