KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Police today arrested five men believed to be involved in a brawl outside a building on Jalan Yap Kwan Seng two days ago, which resulted in three victims sustaining injuries from knife slashes.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said police received a report regarding the incident at 4.03 am Sunday, allegedly triggered by a misunderstanding between five local men before one of them pulled out a folding knife and attacked the victims.

“As a result, the first victim suffered a slash wound and cut to his left arm. The second victim sustained a slash wound on his left cheek, extending from his eyebrow to his lips, while the third victim had a head injury that required 10 stitches.

“All three victims have received treatment at a private hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, police arrested five men aged between 22 and 30 around Puchong early this morning to assist with the investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Sulizmie Affendy urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 03-2600 2222 or any nearby police station. — Bernama