GEORGE TOWN, Dec 16 — Seven terrace house units in Ladang Hong Seng, here, were destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon, leaving 21 of its residents with only the clothes on their backs.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohamad Rafizi Arafpin said a distress call was dispatched at 6.40 pm, and the first fire engine from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished about half an hour later. The fire department then conducted overhaul work to ensure there were no further hazards,” he said when contacted yesterday evening.

Mohamad Rafizi said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and the total damage.

He said the firefighting operation involved 100 firefighters from the Bagan Jermal and Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Stations and the Paya Terubong, Sri Tanjong, Balik Pulau, Bukit Bendera, and Mount Erskin Volunteer Fire Brigades.

Meanwhile, Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, when contacted, said her team would determine emergency assistance, including temporary housing, for the victims, adding that four families have been relocated to the People’s Housing Project in Macallum, and another family to Padang Tembak. — Bernama