KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Labour Department (JTK) has initiated eight investigation papers against a manufacturing company over allegations of unpaid salary and failure to provide proper living quarters.

According to JTK, 57 Bangladeshi workers filed labour claims last month, amounting to RM806,310, after being advised to take action against the company.

“On Dec 14, a negotiation was held, involving JTK, representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission and the company. However, no agreement was reached.

“The company proposed to settle the outstanding salaries through instalments until September 2025. However this was rejected by the workers, who demanded full payment by the end of this year,” JTK said in a statement.

Previously, migrant rights activist, Andy Hall, alleged that a factory supplying components to a prominent electronics company had not paid its workers since May.

The activist’s revelations were based on interviews with seven Bangladeshi workers, who claimed that they were forced to work up to 12 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the JTK said that further discussions would be held today, to address the process of transferring affected workers to a new employer, under a special programme.

“This programme involves 204 foreign workers with valid permits. JTK is committed to ensuring that the issues faced by the company’s workers are resolved fairly, and that their welfare is protected,” it said. — Bernama