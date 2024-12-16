KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A total of 136 children under Global Ikhwan Services & Business Holdings (GISBH) Berhad, whose families have not claimed them, are being housed in nine institutions under the Social Welfare Department.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the children were placed in these institutions under Section 25(2)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which governs the care and protection of children, according to a Harian Metro report.

“The children’s identities have been verified, and we are awaiting interim orders to reunite them with their families under Section 30(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 or place them with a Suitable and Fit Person (OYLS) under Section 30(1)(b),” she said.

Nancy added, “If they remain unclaimed, the Social Welfare Department will seek permanent orders for institutional placement.

“They will participate in programmes developed by the department in collaboration with agencies such as the Ministry of Education, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), and others,” she added.

Earlier reports revealed that over 100 GISB children awaiting reunification with their families were undergoing special rehabilitation modules conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais).

Mais chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said the children are currently staying in welfare homes managed by the Social Welfare Department in the capital.

He added that some of the children are still undergoing identity verification processes.