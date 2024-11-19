SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — The health screening results of the 266 children rescued from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Selangor found that 26.8 per cent are stunted, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the intensive screening and examination carried out by the Selangor State Health Department in collaboration with private health experts from November 4 to 8 also found that 6.8 per cent of them had serious stunting problems.

He said the results of the mental health screening showed that a total of 78 children involved suffered from depression with most of them being at a mild level while 89 children suffer from anxiety.

“After two months at the Social Welfare Department (JKM) care centre, 38.6 per cent had gained weight and 22 per cent of six-year-old children were found to have speech problems.

“After the screening results are reviewed by a paediatrician or family medicine specialist, children who need further intervention and treatment for the moderate category will be referred to a counselor or clinical psychologist, and those who are severe will be referred to a psychiatrist,” he said.

He said this at the presentation of RM100,000 donation to the Selangor State GISBH Child Rehabilitation Task Force at Wisma Dewan Undangan Negeri here today.

Regarding the problem of belief, Amirudin said the questionnaire conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religion Department (JAIS) on 176 children between the ages of four and 17 found that the majority of them did not have critical belief problems.

“The results of the questionnaire also found that only 10 per cent had problems in critical belief while 15 per cent had critical problems in Islamic practice,” he said.

In terms of academics, Amirudin said the results of the assessment of the children found that they have acquired a good level of Malay and Mathematics but have problems mastering English from pre-school to senior secondary level.

However, he said there were eight people among them who were found to be unable to master aspects of academic learning and were categorised as students with special needs.

On the donation, Amirudin said it was to support the recovery plan of the Recovery Task Force for the children rescued from GISBH charity homes with a one-year target to achieve full recovery.

Donations can be submitted through Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE) which is responsible for coordinating the donations received for the rehabilitation of GISBH children.

The Recovery Task Force team chaired by the State Exco for Islamic Religion and Culture Innovation Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and Exco for Women’s Development and Social Welfare Anfaal Saari also included representatives from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) and the State Department of Education Selangor (JPNS).

Also involved are the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), MAIS, JAIS, child psychology and education experts, Selangor Menteri Besar Foundation Incorporated (MBI) and Selgate Foundation. — Bernama