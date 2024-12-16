PUCHONG, Dec 16 — The construction of a disaster simulation site for the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) at Pulau Meranti is expected to be completed by February 2025, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The project, overseen by the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR), is 99 per cent complete and will be Malaysia’s first disaster simulation centre and the second in the Asean region after Singapore.

Ahmad Maslan said that the purpose of the simulation centre is to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of SMART members in dealing with various potential disasters.

“We aim to become a highly efficient rescue team during disasters. There are approximately 150 SMART members, and this centre will provide optimal training for them,” he told reporters after visiting the simulation site at the SMART Headquarters today.

The project, which costs nearly RM33.4 million, is owned by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

The disaster simulation site for the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) that is currently under construction at Pulau Meranti, Puchong December 16, 2024. — Bernama pic

Ahmad said that the facility will be able to simulate various disaster scenarios, forming the basis for comprehensive, near-reality-based training exercises.

He added that the site’s facilities and technology are expected to support all the requirements for SMART to maintain its recognition by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), a body under the United Nations that coordinates the international network of rescue teams for cross-border disaster operations.

The simulation training modules include cable car rescue (cable car accident rescue module), underground train accidents, rescuing from tilted and partially collapsed buildings, and abseiling tower exercises.

In a separate development, Ahmad also announced that JKR will build permanent disaster evacuation centres within school compounds, a NADMA project under the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund.

He said that eight schools have been selected for the project, with two schools having received a letter of acceptance (SST), while six others are still in the planning phase.

The two schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Medan in Batu Pahat, Johor, and SK Gual Tinggi in Pasir Mas, Kelantan. The six other schools are SK Banggol Peradong (Terengganu), SK Benta (Kuala Lipis, Pahang), SK Perwira (Teluk Intan, Perak), SK Machang Bubok (Bukit Mertajam, Penang), SK Sungai Kelamah (Tampin, Negeri Sembilan) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai (Kupang, Kedah). — Bernama