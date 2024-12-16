SANDAKAN, Dec 16 — A participant of the Sandakan Drag Battle 2024 was killed in an accident during the race at the Sandakan Turf Club Circuit, Batu 5, on Saturday.

The incident happened at 4.44pm when the 36-year-old victim, Abang Adib Abang Ali from Brunei was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

Acting District Police Chief Superintendent K Ramasamy said initial investigations revealed that the Honda vehicle driven by the victim had lost control and veered off to the left of the race circuit after crossing the finish line.

“The victim was trapped in the vehicle he was driving and was successfully extricated by the firemen. He sustained serious injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at 5.25pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ramasamy added that the victim’s body is currently in the hospital’s forensic unit awaiting an autopsy.

“The case is being investigated and classified as a sudden death report,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) confirmed that the third round of the Sandakan Drag Battle 2024 was not sanctioned or approved by them.

MAM also clarified that the race organiser was not a club member as well. And that MAM-sanctioned events were always conducted in accordance with general and technical guidelines set by the FIA and FIM for organisers, facilities, participants and vehicles.

“Organisers and participants who wish to be involved in motorsports events should ensure that these events are approved and sanctioned by contacting and working together with the MAM directly,” the association said.

The association noted that they had introduced comprehensive guidelines for drag races in August 2024 to boost safety and professionalism in the local motorsports arena.

The guidelines, which were approved by the Youth and Sports Ministry, encompasses aspects of introduction, safety and how to organise drag races.

MAM also expressed their sadness over the news of Abang Adib’s death and conveyed their condolences to his family. — The Borneo Post