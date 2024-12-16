KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Four animal activists have filed an originating summons against the Besut District Council (MDB) and the Terengganu state government, seeking a declaration that the killing of a stray dog named ‘Kopi’ breached the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (AWA).

The plaintiffs — Dr Kartini Farah Abd Rahim, S. Mukunnan, Hong Hai San and chairman of the Stray Dogs and Cats Care Association, S. Sashi Kumar — named MDB and the Terengganu state government as the defendants, as reported by Utusan Malaysia today.

They alleged that the shooting of the dog with a firearm contravened the AWA, specifically Section 30(1), which prohibits the shooting of dogs, cats, or other animals except under veterinary authority approval during emergencies or for disease control.

“We seek a declaration that Section 9(1) and (2) of the Besut District Council Dog Licensing By-Law 1990 violates Section 29(e) and Section 30(1) of the AWA 2015,” the plaintiffs said in the summons filed by law firm Raj & Sac on December 10.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, representing the plaintiffs, told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today that the High Court in Kuala Terengganu had set January 15, 2025, for the hearing before Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani.

The plaintiffs also sought a declaration that Section 30(2) of the AWA prohibits shooting animals under any circumstances.

Previously, the case of ‘Kopi’ sparked public outrage, including among animal lovers, after the stray dog was allegedly shot and killed in an incident widely criticised as inhumane.

In a viral Facebook post shared by My Forever Doggo (MFD), a 52-second video showed the dog’s lifeless body with visible severe injuries.

The post claimed that a resident in the neighbourhood discovered the incident after hearing a gunshot.

MDB later issued a statement saying the action taken against the stray dog followed standard field procedures.

However, MDB denied allegations that the animal was abandoned after its death.

Following the outcry, animal rights groups organised a rally near the MDB office on October 27, 2024, but it saw a turnout of just two participants.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) committed to reviewing the case after receiving a memorandum from animal welfare advocates.

The case has drawn attention to the legality of shooting stray animals under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and related local laws.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had also condemned local authorities over what he described in Parliament as the “indiscriminate killing” of stray animals.